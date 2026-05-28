TK Maxx strengthens its Spanish presence with its first store in Madrid

Madrid – Following the announcement by the retail company's management earlier this month, and as reported by FashionUnited, the new TK Maxx store in Spain opened its doors this Thursday, May 28. This is the chain's second store in the country and the first within the Community of Madrid.

With a retail space of 1,621 square metres distributed over a single floor, the store began trading today at the Álcora Plaza Retail Park in Alcorcón. The site is located on the western edge of this municipality in the southwestern metropolitan area of Madrid, bordering Móstoles and Alcorcón. It already hosts major retail operators such as Decathlon, Deporvillage, Nike, Sprinter and Leroy Merlin. TK Maxx, the European brand of the US discount store giant The TJX Companies, now joins these groups with the opening of its first store in the Community of Madrid. The launch of this establishment has created approximately 90 jobs, according to the chain's management.

TK Maxx store at the Álcora Plaza Retail Park in Alcorcón, Madrid (Spain). Credits: TK Maxx.

“We are very excited to continue growing in Spain and to have opened this second TK Maxx store in Alcorcón,” stated Diana Blanco Martínez, retail director for TK Maxx Spain, in a statement shared today by the discount store chain. She added, “With this opening, we want to bring the people of Madrid a different and unexpected shopping experience, where they can have fun finding treasures and pieces to unleash their style.” Martínez continued, “The reception on this first day has been incredible, proving that we are the perfect destination for those who enjoy finding gems among the many internationally renowned brands or local offerings we have.”

An opening with gifts, live music… and discounts of up to 60 percent

To celebrate the inauguration, TK Maxx welcomed the hundreds of people waiting at the store's doors with coffee, a live DJ set, and a “scratch and win” experience. This offered its first customers the chance to win TK Maxx gift cards worth up to 100 euros. All this was part of an opening day where the shopping experience was completed by the extensive range of items in fashion, footwear, accessories, beauty and home categories, which the chain sells at discounts of up to 60 percent off the recommended retail price.

TK Maxx store at the Álcora Plaza Retail Park in Alcorcón, Madrid (Spain). Credits: TK Maxx.

TK Maxx store at the Álcora Plaza Retail Park in Alcorcón, Madrid (Spain). Credits: TK Maxx.

TK Maxx store at the Álcora Plaza Retail Park in Alcorcón, Madrid (Spain). Credits: TK Maxx.

Far from being a one-off event, this discounted pricing policy is the cornerstone of TK Maxx's entire business model. The chain champions a commercial strategy based on having all stock on display and for sale, with no guarantee of replenishment, and permanent, steep discounts of up to 60 percent. They maintain that this combination of factors allows them to offer customers a completely genuine, distinctive, and immersive shopping experience, encouraging them to visit the aisles of their stores regularly in search of bargains.

“TK Maxx introduces an internationally established model to our country, based on offering a curated selection of national and international brands—from renowned firms to emerging labels—with prices up to 60 percent below the RRP,” highlighted the chain's management. Adding to this uniqueness, “unlike conventional stores, TK Maxx offers incredible prices all year round, without sales or promotions.” This makes its stores known as a “brand paradise,” where you can “find unique pieces,” and “always combining exceptional quality and design.”

Five stores in Spain by 2026

After announcing its then “imminent” entry into the country in November 2024, stating its ambition to open up to 100 points of sale across Spain in the medium term, TK Maxx set a start date for its determined offensive. In November 2025, it announced the opening of its first point of sale in the country for spring 2026. The first store finally opened its doors on March 19, inside the Diagonal Mar shopping centre in Barcelona.

TK Maxx store at the Álcora Plaza Retail Park in Alcorcón, Madrid (Spain). Credits: TK Maxx.

This opening in Alcorcón, the first in the Community of Madrid, follows the first in the country, bringing TK Maxx's total to two operational stores in Spain. The company has already announced its goal to close 2026 with a total of five active stores, which will require the launch of three new points of sale during the remainder of the year. FashionUnited can now report that TK Maxx is already preparing to open new stores in the Valencian Community, specifically in the province of Castellón, and in the Basque Country. More specifically, a store is planned for the province of Biscay, in the town of Barakaldo, within the Bilbao metropolitan area.

In summary TK Maxx has opened its second store in Spain and its first in the Community of Madrid, located in the Álcora Plaza Retail Park in Alcorcón, creating 90 jobs.

The new store offers a “unique” shopping experience with discounts of up to 60 percent on fashion, footwear, accessories, beauty and home.

With this opening, TK Maxx now has two stores in Spain, a country where it plans to reach a total of five stores by the end of 2026, with future openings already planned in Castellón and Bilbao.