TK Maxx to land in Spain with over 100 outlets

American retailer TK Maxx, known for offering products by well-known brand at discounted prices, has announced its entry into the Spanish market as part of an ambitious global expansion strategy.

According to Ernie L. Herrman, the chief executive of the retailer's parent company TJX Companies, the decision is the result of years of analysis and preparation, concluding that this is the right time to enter Spain. The company claims to have a solid understanding of both the local consumer and the market, which will allow them to implement a competitive business model adapted to the specific needs of the region.

The strategy will be based on leveraging the group's existing infrastructure in Europe, where it already has a strong presence, with operations in countries such as the UK, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria and the Netherlands, as well as establishing a small office in Spain to support local operations.

The first stores are scheduled to open in early 2026, with a long-term plan that includes the opening of more than 100 stores in the country.

Lessons learned from international expansion

The launch in Spain builds on the success of recent international initiatives by TJX, such as the alliance with Grupo Axo in Mexico and South America, and its investment in Brands for Less in the Middle East. These experiences have allowed them to perfect their business model and efficiently manage their expansion into new markets.

In terms of target audience, the brand hopes to capture a wide variety of consumers, with a special focus on the 18-34 age segment, which has proven to be increasingly relevant to its growth.

TK Maxx store. Credits: Menno Ridderhof / TK Maxx

Strong financial performance supports its expansion

The decision to enter the Spanish market is also supported by a solid financial performance of TJX Companies. In its latest quarterly report, corresponding to the third fiscal quarter, the company reported a +6 percent increase in net sales, reaching 14.1 billion dollars, and a +3 percent growth in comparable store sales. This performance translated into a +11 percent increase in net income, reaching 1.3 billion dollars, with diluted earnings per share of 1.14 dollars.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, net sales totaled 40 billion dollars, an increase of +6 percent, with comparable store sales also growing by +3 percent. Net income during this period was 3.5 billion dollars, with diluted earnings per share of 3.03 dollars, reflecting growth of -14 percent.

This positive performance led TJX to raise its full-year fiscal year outlook. The company anticipates a pre-tax profit margin of 11.3 percent and diluted earnings per share in the range of 4.15 to 4.17 dollars. These results reinforce the company's confidence in its ability to successfully expand into international markets, such as Spain.

Strategic investments to strengthen its global presence

In addition to the Spanish market, TJX has continued to expand its international presence with key investments. During the last quarter, the company invested 179 million dollars in a joint venture with Grupo Axo, consolidating its market share in Mexico and South America. It also acquired a 35 percent stake in Brands For Less for 344 million dollars, strengthening its position in the Middle East.

In terms of infrastructure, TJX increased its number of stores by 56, reaching a total of 5,057 establishments worldwide. This continued growth reflects the company's strategy to consolidate its global presence and capture a greater market share.