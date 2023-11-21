Tokyo tops list of world's best luxury shopping city

Tokyo has topped the list of the world’s global luxury shopping destinations, according to data from high-end travel curator Lartisien.

In an analysis of cities renowned for their prestigious designer boutiques, Lartisien said the Japanese shopping capital boasts 217 designer stores, with Tokyo's Ginza district emerging as the ultimate luxury shopping hub.

Hong Kong comes in second place, with 211 designer stores, which in addition to its many boutiques has iconic malls like The Landmark and Elements. Here Chanel dominates the luxury market.

In third place is Seoul with 210 designer boutiques. A rising luxury hub, Seoul's retail landscape is anchored by Asia's largest underground mall, Starfield Coex Mall.

Paris, the home of Europe’s largest luxury groups, hosts 177 designer stores, offering a chic and romantic ambiance in locations like Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré and The Golden Triangle.

New York comes in fifth place with 124 designer boutiques, where famous avenues like Madison and Fifth are leading destinations.

Dubai claims the sixth spot with 121 designer shops, a true luxury hub where a tax-free lifestyle, booming economy and the world's largest shopping mall anchor it as the top destination in the Middle East.

While London often appears in the top three of global luxury lists, with 112 luxury stores the UK city achieves seventh place on the global luxury landscape.

Los Angeles and Las Vegas respectively operate 83 and 71 designer stores with Rodeo Drive the celebrity lifestyle destination of the former, as they land at number eight and nine on the list.

Rounding out the top ten is Milan with 69 luxury stores. Often cited as Italy’s fashion capital, upscale districts like Quadrilatero della Moda and renowned locations like Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II are the locales housing global luxury brands’ flagship stores.