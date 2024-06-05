Tommy Hilfiger opens first store in Mykonos

American designer brand Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp., has opened its first store on the Greek Island of Mykonos.

Located in the heart of one of the most popular global summer destinations, the 1,600 square foot store features Tommy Hilfiger’s spring/summer 2024 collection, including menswear, womenswear, footwear, accessories, underwear and swimwear.

Tommy Hilfiger store in Mykonos Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

The store is set amongst Mykonian whitewashed buildings and has been designed in line with the aesthetics of the island, featuring local willow ceilings and limestone marble flooring to pay homage to the traditional Cycladic style.

Highlights of the store design include an intimate sitting area surrounding an olive tree and a shaded outdoor lounge, which invites shoppers to relax and refresh while enjoying the serene surroundings.

Mykonos has also recently seen the opening of stores by American fashion brand Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet and Los Angeles-based ready-to-wear and accessories brand Cult Gaia.