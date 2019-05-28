Toonz Retail extends product basket to add Chhota Bheem line

Toonz Retail has added exclusive merchandise of Chhota Bheem’s Kung Fu Dhamaka to its product basket. Toonz Retail, one of India’s fastest growing children’s retail chains, is in fact the official fashion partner for Kung Fu Dhamaka. Toonz Retail is a strategic partner for Green Gold Animation to sell exclusive Chhota Bheem merchandise. Earlier, Green Gold used to produce its own line of Chhota Bheem merchandise and apparel and was selling it through its select Green Gold stores.

Toonz Retail has 100 outlets across 64 cities and a strong presence in Tier II and III cities. The company is planning to expand further in these markets in the coming months. It currently has around 105 stores spread across 52 cities in 15 states. Uttar Pradesh alone has 15 stores. The average size of a store is 1200 to 3000 sq ft. EBOs are company owned as well as franchise. Toonz Retail, which opened in 2010 targets children up to 12 years. The range includes apparel, toys, strollers, accessories, party wear, ethnic wear and many other things. There are some 600 collections a year. In addition Toonz Retail has its own brands, Wow Mom (up to three years old) and Super Young (three to 12 year olds).