Toonz Retail on retail expansion in north India

Toonz Retail has more than 100 stores in India. The homegrown children’s retail chain has stores across 64 cities in 16 states. But North India has always been one of the brand’s most preferred markets. Toonz Retail has been expanding rapidly especially in Tier II and III cities across north India. Punjab for instance has just got its third store. The company is planning to expand further in these markets in the coming months. Uttar Pradesh has 15 stores. The average size of a store is 1200 sq ft to 3000 sq ft. EBOs are company owned as well as franchise.

Toonz Retail incepted in 2010, targets kids up to 12 years. The range includes apparel, toys, strollers, accessories, party wear, ethnic wear and many other things. There are some 600 collections a year. The new collection is purely in sync with current fashion trends. In addition Toonz has its own brands, Wow Mom (up to three years old) and Super Young (three to 12 year olds). Toonz Retail will focus on innovation in terms of product, design, and also the business process. It would also be focusing on various gaps that exist in the market and try to bridge those gaps to provide the best to children.