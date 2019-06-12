Toonz Retail to expand retail footprint with 200 stores in three years

Toonz Retail, which has over 100 outlets across 64 cities and a strong presence in Tier II and III cities, is planning to expand by setting up 200 stores in the next three years. This expansion will be spread across the sates of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and North-East.

The brand will expand through direct and franchise model in India. With a steady growth and market acceptance, it successfully operates over 100 stores across 64 cities in 16 states including Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. Toonz Retail has 107 stores of different formats across India. Its store size varies from 700 sq ft to 2,400 sq ft. However, the standard size is 1,200 sq. ft. Its store layouts are either brand-driven and occasion driven. They are designed keeping customer needs in mind. Every store of the brand looks different from the other. The brand has employed a designing agency, IDIOM to advise it on the store design.