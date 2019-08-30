Top star Mahesh Babu launches menswear brand Humbl

South India’s top movie star Mahesh Babu has launched a clothing brand on Spoyl, India’s largest fashion influencer-led online shopping destination. The brand called ‘Humbl’, is inspired by the larger than life persona of the actor, who is known for his values of simplicity and humility. It is being projected as an affordable menswear brand and will cater to all ages. The values of simplicity and humility form the core of the brand’s mission statement. Humbl will be sold online exclusively on the Spoyl and then enter the offline market by this year end.

Right from the branding to the micro-level, Spoyl relied deeply on Mahesh’s personality to build a product that’s truly reflective of his star power and his down-to-earth off-screen personality. An in-house fashion expert team handpicks trendy styles from India’s top-selling brands and these are further curated by the most famous fashion influencers to help shoppers make an informed purchase decision. The app brings in a wide range of hot-selling styles across the world — from tops, dresses, jumpsuits, kurtis, jeans, T-shirts, and more at up to 60 per cent off. Spoyl follows a standard marketplace revenue model, where it takes a certain percentage of the transaction value to feed logistics and operational expenses plus the margins.