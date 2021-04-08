Tory Burch launching in India

Tory Burch is partnering with Reliance Brands Limited, an Indian retail giant, to launch in India. The first store will open in the country at New Delhi Emporio on April 11. The news was reported by Business of Fashion.

Tory Burch already has a strong customer base in India from people who have discovered the brand from traveling aboard. As the world works on emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, Burch has made global expansion a top priority of her business.

Reliance Brands Limited has a portfolio of over 45 luxury brands including Bally, Bottega Veneta, Canali, and Tiffany & Co. The company operates over 600 stores for these brands, and is no stranger to helping brands build their presence in India. While Tory Burch will have to watch for how the COVID-19 pandemic plays out in India with rising cases right now, in the long-term, this store will be beneficial to the brand’s international retail strategy.

Image: via Tory Burch Facebook page