Tove opens its first London store residency

British luxury womenswear brand Tove, known for its refined femininity and timeless design, has opened its first standalone London store residency in the heart of Mayfair.

Spanning 700 square feet, the Tove pop-up, located at 14 Hay Hill, will run until December 1 and will offer consumers a chance to delve into the luxury brand, featuring its latest ready-to-wear collections alongside exclusive in-store experiences and private appointments.

Tove Mayfair residency in London Credits: Tove

Camille Perry and Holly Wright, founders of Tove, said in a statement: “This first standalone residency in London has been something that we have longed to step into for some.

“Mayfair’s rich history and architectural elegance provided the perfect setting to for our woman to interact with the full breadth of our collections. This space provides an intimate refined environment where modern femininity meets timeless sophistication.”

Tove Mayfair residency in London Credits: Tove

The retail space features two intimate rooms, which have been conceived as both a retail space and a reflection of the brand’s philosophy, inviting shoppers “into an understated atmosphere where beauty, responsibility, luxury and design integrity coexist seamlessly”.

Tove Mayfair residency in London Credits: Tove