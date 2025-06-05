Trent's new Barcelona store: Redefining fashion consumption through rental

Madrid-While fashion rental thrives in established markets like the US and UK, it's still emerging in Spain. However, growing consumer interest in sustainability and flexibility is creating opportunities for businesses seeking to diversify.

Trent, an online platform founded by Laia Cuscó and Alejandro Assens in 2022, has gained stylist attention. Its new Barcelona physical store marks a shift in Spanish fashion consumption, emphasizing access over ownership and stylishness over accumulation.

Designed by p0 studio, the 470-square-meter, four-zone Trent space functions as an archive, gallery, showroom, and cultural hub. Its editorialized approach aims to educate, inspire, and transform fashion consumption. "We want to educate a new generation on how to consume fashion responsibly, without sacrificing creativity or style," said Alejandro Assens, CEO.

The physical store has enabled Trent to expand its archive and reach a broader audience. Garments, rotated every six months to two years, undergo meticulous cleaning and maintenance. "Each person receives a garment in perfect condition, as if it were the first time it has been worn," Assens noted. Customers must purchase any severely damaged items.

Trent's new store in Barcelona. Credits: Trent.

Trent offers one-off rentals and garment purchases, alongside a monthly subscription from 145 euros. This subscription, available in-store, provides continuous access to selected archive pieces, fostering loyalty and reducing impulsive consumption. "The monthly subscription is open to everyone...bringing designer pieces to more people," Assens explained. It targets those seeking a conscious alternative to dressing.

Luxury is shared

Laia Cuscó, CPO, curates a range from streetwear to tailoring and accessories, prioritizing aesthetics and ethics. "We work with designers we admire for their proposal, their commitment to responsible production or their narrative," Assens stated. The shop features both cult and lesser-known brands, appealing to an exploratory clientele.

Independent, emerging, and luxury designers are featured both online and in-store. "We want our customers to be able to access garments that they wouldn't find in conventional shops."

The shop is open for exploration and try-ons, with free fitting room bookings for a personalized experience. Cultural events, talks, and fashion shows enhance the vision of dressing as an experience.

