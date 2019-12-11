Tribes India, Ritu Beri team up to promote tribal crafts

Tribes India and designer Ritu Beri have come together to promote Indian tribal crafts and culture. This is a partnership between one of India’s finest designer and the nation’s biggest promoter of tribal craft and culture. Ritu Beri has proposed a wide range of initiatives to mainstream tribal art form – creating a tribal museum, promoting a wall art festival, organising expositions promoting niche aspects of tribal art, organising fashion shows worldwide, re-modeling tribal products, tribal stores and packaging, introducing marketing strategies, organising a tribal parade, among several others.

Tribes India has more than a 100 showrooms all over India, which provide artisans the platform for marketing and promotion of their products. Tribes India is a part of Trifed, a family of over 1,50,000 tribal master craftsmen and craftswomen who, through their traditional methods, produce state of the art handlooms and handicrafts in deep natural forest areas of the country where they reside. Their access to large markets is therefore restricted, coupled with the constraints of marketing. Ritu Beri is expected to help make Tribes India a household name with her demonstrated and well-established expertise in the fashion world, her experience of working with different countries across the globe, and her ability to adapt to a region's culture and touch the hearts of the locals.