U.S. Polo Assn. continues UK expansion

Sport-inspired fashion brand U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is continuing to expand in the UK with a new store at East Midlands Designer Outlet.

The 2,000-square-foot store opening in partnership with its UK licensee, Brand Machine Group, marks its second store, joining its McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet boutique that opened in April 2022.

U.S. Polo Assn. East Midlands Designer Outlet store Credits: Brand Machine Group

J. Michael Prince, president and chief executive of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the U.S. Polo Assn. brand across 190 countries, said in a statement: “We continue to grow our global brand in the UK with both our brick-and-mortar and digital strategy and U.S. Polo Assn. consumers are responding with great enthusiasm to our stores and the new UK web site.

“With our authentic connection to the sport of polo, the U.S. Polo Assn. UK stores have been created to offer consumers an exciting and engaging shopping experience.”

The new East Midlands Designer Outlet store houses the brand’s latest men’s, women’s and childrenswear collections.