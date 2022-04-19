U.S. Polo Assn. to open debut store in the UK

Sport-inspired fashion brand U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is opening its first store in the UK at the McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet on April 20.

U.S. Polo Assn. is opening the 2,000 square foot store in partnership with UK licensee Brand Machine Group (BMG) and the debut outlet marks the start of its brick-and-mortar strategy, which will see more store openings planned for the UK later this year.

Commenting on the UK expansion strategy, J. Michael Prince, president and chief executive of USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages and markets the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, said in a statement: “We have great history in the UK as a sport and as a brand and are eager to expand our brick-and-mortar strategy by opening many stores here in the coming years.

“With our authentic connection to the sport of polo, this U.S. Polo Assn. store has the best elements of our new outlet store design, created to offer consumers more than just shopping, but also an engaging experience.”

Image: U.S. Polo Assn.

The store, which houses the latest men’s and women’s collections from U.S. Polo Assn., will feature an elevated design concept, including the brand’s signature stripe detailing alongside LED screens showcasing polo games, aspirational imagery, and tech-driven touchless pay. The fashion lifestyle brand added that new product deliveries are to drop weekly.

Tom Duncan, brand director at BMG, added: “After several years in partnership with U.S. Polo Assn. to market and sell the brand in the UK, we are proud to open our first store, this being the first of many U.S. Polo Assn. stores we plan to open throughout the U.K. in the coming years.

“The Cheshire Oaks store will offer high quality service and product, at great prices in the best store environment that U.S. Polo Assn. has to offer.”

Image: U.S. Polo Assn.

The official opening celebration on April 20 will include product giveaways, polo players and influencers, with special guest appearances including commentator and host of CBS Sports and The World of Polo, Karl Ude-Martinez.

U.S. Polo Assn. has a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution operating across 194 countries.