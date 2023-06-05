UK retail footfall surges during late May Bank Holiday weekend

UK retail destinations experienced a 5.4 percent increase in footfall during the three-day late May bank holiday weekend, as the warm and sunny weather drew more people outdoors.

Data from Springboard shows High streets saw an 8.5 percent rise compared to the same period last year, while retail parks witnessed a 5.2 percent uplift on bank holiday Monday. Coastal towns experienced a substantial 24.7 percent week-on-week increase in footfall, driven by holidaymakers.

Sunny weather on Sunday boosted UK footfall by 9.2 percent year-on-year. Diane Wehrle, Insights Director at MRI Springboard, highlighted the improved performance of towns appealing to day visitors and holidaymakers, with footfall rising significantly.

Bank holiday Monday saw a 5.2 percent increase overall, driven by an 11.6 percent uplift in retail parks. The late May bank holiday recorded an average footfall increase of 5.4 percent, attributed partly to holidaymakers taking overseas trips during the half-term break.