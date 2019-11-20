UK's socks maker Trusox launches in India

UK-based sports brand Trusox has launched its products in India. The socks, priced at Rs 3500 a pair, will be available on sale at Amazon and the brand’s website. The company will also explore tie-ups with sports retail stores. Trusox expects 20 percent of its revenues to come from India in the next two years. Internationally, the company sells out of around 1000 stores. It sells around 800 pairs a day globally.

The performance gear market in India has been growing at 12 per cent year-on-year. The vendor landscape of the global socks market is highly competitive because of the presence of a large number of domestic, regional, as well as global entities. In a number of developing and less developed countries, such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, the market features a largely unorganized structure with a number of domestic players that tap growth opportunities through their economical products. The thriving e-commerce sector in these regions is providing an easy way in for international brands to target a large consumer base. The rising numbers of supermarkets and hypermarkets in emerging economies are also serving as easy grounds for international socks companies to grab hold of growth opportunities.