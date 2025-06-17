Ulla Johnson debuts first UK retail presence in Harrods

New York-based womenswear brand Ulla Johnson has opened its first-ever UK retail presence with a dedicated shop-in-shop at luxury department store Harrods.

Located on the fourth floor of Knightsbridge retailer, the Ulla Johnson shop has been designed to offer an immersive brand experience, introducing UK consumers to the brand’s signature custom details inspired by the natural world.

The concession design features hand-wrapped rattan and brass rails, burl wood tables and plinths, and a shelving unit adorned with handmade brass floret finials, which display Ulla Johnson’s latest ready-to-wear and accessories, beginning with the pre-fall 2025 collection. There is also a custom rug, handmade in Morocco, to anchor the space, adding warmth and texture.

The opening in Harrods is part of the brand’s international expansion, targeting the UK as it is the brand’s second biggest and growing market after the US via the Ulla Johnson website.

To celebrate the brand’s launch in the UK, a fleet of Ulla Johnson branded taxis will be deployed throughout London in June alongside activations in-store.