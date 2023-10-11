Uniqlo Battersea to host pop-up supporting Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Fashion retailer Uniqlo is partnering with animal welfare charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home with a limited-time pop-up event at its Battersea Power Station store.

The pop-up opens on October 14 and will feature exclusive upcycled canine apparel, including coats and bandanas made from upcycled Uniqlo items, such as the Ultra Light Down and Blocktech.

As part of this project, Uniqlo Battersea will also have five limited edition designed UTMe! T-shirts created by the team at the renowned animal rescue to support the charity's ‘Here For Every Dog and Cat’ motto.

Uniqlo x Battersea collaboration Credits: Uniqlo

Becky MacIver, manager at the Battersea Centre, said in a statement: "We are excited to be partnering with Uniqlo’s Battersea store on products for both animals and humans. Not only will the upcycled dog coats keep pets protected now that cold and wet weather is creeping in, but rescue lovers will also be able to get involved with their very own Battersea t-shirts, wearing them with pride to support rescue.”

Uniqlo x Battersea prices start at 12 pounds and all profits will be donated to Battersea.

