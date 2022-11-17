Uniqlo confirms new store in London’s Covent Garden

Retailer Uniqlo is opening a new store in London’s Covent Garden in spring 2023 as part of the brand’s further expansion plans in the UK.

The 15,600-square-foot store will span three floors and will have entrances on Long Acre and Floral Street. It will house Uniqlo's LifeWear products for men, women, kids and babies.

Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer at Uniqlo UK, said in a statement: "It’s an honour to be opening in an area of London with such cultural and retail heritage and continuing to expand our UK presence in important retail locations.

"With such a strong footfall from both Londoners and tourists, we look forward to offering LifeWear to new and existing Uniqlo customers."

The announcement follows the retailer's recent opening in Battersea Power Station in October and will take the total number of Uniqlo stores in the UK to 17.