Uniqlo plans to open first India store this October

Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo will open its first store in India this October. The brand, which opened in 1984, is one of the world’s most recognized and successful clothing companies with a presence in 22 markets across Europe, the US, and Asia. It has about 2,200 stores across the world.

One distinctive element of Uniqlo’s designs is that it doesn’t conform to any trend. Uniqlo is always checking, researching and studying trends: what’s happening, what’s continuing, what’s going down. It believes people should have their individuality and its design philosophy is how it can provide support in creating that individuality with its clothes. In a lot of cases, the designs work for all. That means, even if the brand comes to a completely new market like India, where there are different cultures and visions, there is no pressure on the brand.

Uniqlo’s range is called LifeWear. Eschewing nomenclatures such as formal wear and casual wear, Uniqlo has promoted LifeWear as a philosophy that aims to offer consumers of all ages simple but impeccably designed clothing, based on the needs of everyone’s daily lifestyles. The concept encompasses several categories of clothing— from the brand’s knits and linens to the technologically-driven thermal innerwear and clothing designed to block UV radiation, as well as Uniqlo U, a collection which incorporates innovative materials in everyday basics. Ahead of its India launch, Uniqlo hosted a a preview of its range of LifeWear in Delhi recently.