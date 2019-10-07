Uniqlo’s maiden store opens in New Delhi’s Ambience Mall

Uniqlo has opened its first store in India. The new store in Ambience Mall, New Delhi is a test for more stores by the Japanese fashion retailer in other cities across India. Uniqlo sees brick and mortar stores as its strength and the place where it offers real world services. Uniqlo is not interested in buying any business online but is prepared to invest in the right IT infrastructure and wants to uncover a good partnership opportunity. Uniqlo is not looking at online in the immediate future but in the near future is interested in launching online in India. But the priority is to be educated about the Indian market.

The Japanese fashion brand, which opened in 1984, is one of the world’s most recognized and successful clothing companies with a presence in 22 markets across Europe, the US, and Asia. It has about 2,200 stores across the world. One of the distinctive elements of Uniqlo’s designs is that it doesn’t conform to any trend. Uniqlo is always checking, researching and studying trends: what’s happening, what’s continuing, what’s going down. It believes people should have their individuality and its design philosophy is how it can provide support in creating that individuality with its clothes. In a lot of cases, the designs work for all. That means, even if the brand comes to a completely new market like India, where there are different cultures and visions, there is no pressure on the brand.