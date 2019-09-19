Uniqlo teams up with designer Rina Singh for India specific line

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo, which plans to open its first stores in India next month, has collaborated with Delhi-based fashion designer Rina Singh to launch an exclusive ‘Kurta Collection.’

The collection, which is a part of the brand’s 2019 Fall/Winter Collection is based on its LifeWear concept. It will be available in India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.The collection consists of four categories - tunics, dresses, pants and stoles. Its color palette is an earthy combination of charcoal, indigo, mustard and red. The collection combines the brand’s technology and fabric innovations with Singh’s design sensibilities.

Timeless, democratic and functional, the collection aligns perfectly with the LifeWear philosophy of Uniqlo. Through this partnership, the brand has pursued a contemporary version of the kurta as an elegant essential for women of all backgrounds, regardless of age, culture or belief.