Uniqlo to open new Oxford Street store in April

Japanese high street brand Uniqlo will open its newest flagship store in Central London on April 18th.

The Fast Retailing-operated company will open a 1,300 square meter store across two floors in the West End, offering it signature LifeWear clothing for women, men, kids, and babies, along with collaborations with JW Anderson and Clare Waight Keller.

The store will prioritise convenience with digital screens showcasing trending items and aiding navigation. Additionally, innovative technology will facilitate order collection and garment repairs. Trained staff members will provide assistance from hemming trousers and sewing buttons to mending holes and other damages.

“Were delighted to be opening another UNIQLO store on one of London’s most iconic retail streets, it is a real privilege to bring LifeWear to the local community as well as visitors exploring the city,” Alessandro Dudech, Chief Operating Officer, Uniqlo UK said in a statement.

Uniqlo’s latest expansion includes plans for a new store in Edinburgh, Princes Street, bringing the total number of UK stores to 19.