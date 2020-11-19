Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie partner with Klarna

URBN-owned fashion brands Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie have announced a partnership with Klarna to offer their European customers a ‘buy now, pay later’ payment service.

The flexible payment option will be available to consumers in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

Customers in the UK will have access to instalment payments and the option to ‘pay in 30 days’ which allows customers to pay for their goods after the product is shipped - both options do not incur fees or interest.

URBN said shoppers at Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie expressed a demand for Klarna products as UK customers are turning to online shopping.

Luke Griffiths, chief commercial officer at Klarna, said in a statement: “As a global leader, at Klarna we provide customers all over the world with the opportunity to buy what they love, and to pay for it how they choose.

“To enable Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie shoppers to do this, not only in the UK but across Europe, particularly at a time when online shopping has been firmly established as a staple in all of our lives, is an exciting step towards achieving this ambition. It has been amazing to see such an immediate adoption and preference from Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie customers, especially in the UK market.”