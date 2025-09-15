Urban Outfitters expands in Spain with new Valencia store

Madrid – Following a post-pandemic restructuring of its international operations, which included the closure of its Anthropologie store in Barcelona, US fashion giant Urban Outfitters is embarking on a new phase of growth in Spain. The company is opening its fourth Spanish store—and its first in the Valencian Community—in Valencia.

After initial reports surfaced in July, neither Urban Outfitters nor the real estate consultancy CBRE responded to FashionUnited's requests for comment. This silence left the specific brand for the Valencia location in question. However, the mystery has now been solved, with the group confirming it will launch its flagship Urban Outfitters brand in the city.

Urban Outfitters' upcoming store in Valencia's Town Hall Square. Credits: Jaime Martínez Sena.

The Urban Outfitters chain, which currently has stores in Madrid and Barcelona, is expanding its network with a new store in Valencia. The new location is strategically placed in the former official Valencia C.F. store, across from Valencia's Town Hall.

The retail space spans over 1,000 square meters across two floors, situated on the corner of Marqués de Sotelo Avenue and Valencia's Town Hall Square. While not on the city’s busiest shopping streets, this area is a prime location for tourists. Its value is expected to increase further, as it serves as a direct link between the city’s North Station and the Town Hall Square. The square is also set for a major redevelopment project and will soon welcome the European headquarters of the Hispanic Society of America, scheduled to open in 2026. This new museum will feature works by the Valencian painter Joaquín Sorolla.

Urban Outfitters' operation driven by Valencia's rising status and the group's strong performance

While not part of a broader strategic plan, the new Urban Outfitters store in Valencia highlights two key factors. First, the company’s strong performance, and second, Valencia’s growing importance as a destination for both national and international visitors. This trend continued to strengthen in 2025, building on a successful 2024 when, despite previous flooding, the city welcomed over two million tourists.

Urban Outfitters' upcoming store in Valencia's Town Hall Square. Credits: Jaime Martínez Sena.

Regarding the US multinational's performance, Urban Outfitters ended its 2024 financial year with sales reaching 5.55 billion dollars (plus 7.71 percent) and net profit reaching 402.46 million dollars (plus 40 percent). The latest performance update, for the first half of the 2025 financial year ending July 31, shows sales increasing to 2.83 billion dollars (plus 11 percent) and net profit to 252.21 million dollars (plus 40.7 percent). The US fashion multinational operates through a multichannel model with retail, wholesale and online operations. Anthropologie is its main source of revenue, followed by Free People, Urban Outfitters, the Nuuly rental platform, and the "Menus & Venues" food and beverage division.

In summary Urban Outfitters will open a new store in Valencia, its fourth in Spain and the first in the Valencian Community.

The store will be located in a strategic location in the Town Hall Square, an area increasing in value due to tourism and urban development projects.

This opening reflects the strong financial performance of the Urban Outfitters group and the growing importance of Valencia as a tourist and residential destination.