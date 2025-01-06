Urban Revivo unveils ambitious global expansion plans

Fashion brand Urban Revivo, which has more than 400 stores in China and across Southeast Asia, has announced plans to expand into global fashion cities such as London, New York City, Tokyo, and Hong Kong in 2025.

The ambitious global expansion plans come after a milestone year in 2024, where the Chinese-based fashion brand successfully opened nine new stores across key Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, bringing the total number of the brand's stores in the region to nearly 20.

Urban Revivo One Bangkok Store in Thailand Credits: Urban Revivo

In a statement, Urban Revivo said the strategic placement of these stores not only strengthens the brand’s presence but also showcases its “competitive edge” as each store features its “urban art centre” concept, which tailors each store to reflect the unique character of the city to enhance the customer experience.

Commenting on the success of 2024, Richard Tang, chief executive of Urban Revivo’s international business, said: "As a brand committed to globalising fashion retail, our breakthroughs in overseas markets during 2024 have been remarkable.

“The continuous opening of new stores reflects not just our expansion speed but also strong market confidence in Urban Revivo. Our performance in Southeast Asia exceeded expectations with several stores becoming profitable immediately upon opening."

The Chinese brand is planning to follow its success last year with an ambitious expansion plan to enter the world's top-tier fashion hubs, accelerating its expansion into new markets, while also continuing to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia through franchising in addition to direct operations.

In December 2024, Urban Revivo announced it would open its first flagship store in London, securing a 5,300-square-foot store on Neal Street in Covent Garden, as well as its first US store, a 30,000-square-foot store, located at 515 Broadway in Soho, New York City.