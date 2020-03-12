US-based online apparel retailer Krown Kouture enters India

US apparel site Krown Kouture has launched in India. It offers a fitting service for both for men and women, traditional style pieces as well as classic western wear silhouettes. The ready-to-wear lines include office wear for both men and women. The brand has identified a growing demand for luxury clothing and accessories in India and foresees wedding wear being a big product category in the region. In a country where weddings are a huge cultural affair, there’s a continuous demand for wedding outfits. Indian shoppers can now order from Krown Kouture’s e-commerce site and can order bespoke outfits which will be produced and delivered in 21 days. The brand also retails fine jewelry and accessories which can be made to measure.

Krown Kouture offers clients apparel made from high quality fabrics with gorgeous embellishments, ornate pieces of handcrafted solid gold and diamond jewelry, and luxe footwear. The brand blends in different elements from cultures around the world.

Over the last few years, the fashion scene in India has gone through a major shift. Unlike a few years back, India has become a major hub of fashion in Asia with more and more international brands entering this market. Clearly, there’s a growing demand for both high-end and fast-fashion.