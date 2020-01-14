US women’s brand Anne Klein to foray in India this year

US-based women’s brand Anne Klein is keen on entering India this year. The US women’s fashion label believes India will contribute a big part of its future global growth. Anne Klein already sells watches in the country in a partnership with Titan. India will be the third country the brand will enter in 2020. In China and Mexico the brand has signed long term licensee agreements with local players. The company is also looking at expanding into other Asian, Middle East and Latin American countries.

Entering through a licensee is seen by the company as the best business model because it leverages the best of the brand, which it brings to the table, and, of course, the critical local knowhow and the experience the local partner brings. Anne Klein will provide all the brains elements needed. The licensee in India will be the expert on the ground who will have the role and responsibility to build the stores and e-commerce.

The Anne Klein collection features contemporary clothing, shoes, and accessories from one of the most recognized and trendsetting designers in the world today. Anne Klein offers a versatile collection of women's shoes in an extensive range of sizes, colors, and styles. Anne Klein watches exude the same confident, modern appeal as the footwear.