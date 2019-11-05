V Bazaar Retail ventures into East India with first store in Orissa

V Bazaar Retail has entered the eastern region with a store in Orissa. The plan is to add five more stores in the east in the next few months. The value fashion retailer has pan India expansion plans, which include entering new states like Delhi NCR, Uttarakhand, and Assam. V Bazaar is one of north India’s largest retail chains and has over 60 stores in the region in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

V Bazaar offers superior merchandise, service and an international shopping experience. Considering the value retail format the major collection consists of basic knit wear. Its ratio of fashion to basic is 1:4. The retailer does have high street fashion and other fashionable designs but to a smaller extent. Men’s wear fashion is rugby polo T-shirts, cut n sew T-shirts, active raglan T-shirts, cut n sew bermudas, pajamas, among others. Women’s fashion is peplum tops, boat neck tops, cut n sew bottom wear and many more.

The value retail format contributes majorly to knitwear sales due to the very affordable cost of knitted garments and the variety of styles available. High street fast fashion is majorly about knitwear and denim. Knitwear has a big role to play in the casual wear category and is readily accepted among the masses.