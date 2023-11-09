Valentino opens new flagship in New York

Italian fashion house Valentino has opened a new flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York, which it describes as a “key location” within its global retail strategy.

The 654 Madison Avenue flagship is set over three floors, spanning over 12,000 square feet, including the basement, ground floor, a mezzanine and a second floor, with selling space faces Madison Avenue and 60th Street.

Each floor has been designed on a “distinctive visual narrative based on chromatic compositions and carefully curated materials palettes,” explains the Italian brand. This is highlighted with the women’s ready-to-wear collection on the second floor defined by a giant red lacquered wardrobe structure and matching seating, which contrasts with the chequered floor in white Botticino and black Nero Marquina marbles.

Valentino Madison Avenue flagship in New York Credits: Valentino

Alongside womenswear there are two VIP areas, while the boutique basement is dedicated to menswear, and the ground floor showcases the brand’s accessories and footwear.

The store’s mezzanine also features temporary art displays in collaboration with various galleries and institutions. The space makes its debut in partnership with New York museum Magazzino Italian Art showcasing artwork from Italian painter Mario Schifano.

