Value retail chain Citykart plans more stores in smaller cities

Citykart plans to open 30 to 35 stores especially in Tier III and IV cities. As of now, there are 53 stores in 47 cities across UP, Bihar, Nagaland and Assam. Stores range in size from 8,000 sq ft to 13,500 sq ft. All stores are company owned and company operated. The plan is to go into Orissa and tap the north-east.

Launched in 2016, Citykart is an accessible and affordable value retail chain offering fashion, furnishing and general household articles. It caters to fashion aspirations of customers in non-metro cities with apparels and accessories like bags, sunglasses, wallets and footwear. The spring/summer collection comprises trendy outfits in quirky prints and lively colors.

The business has grabbed the attention of leading investors in the country including IDFC Alternatives and India SME Investments. So far, New Delhi-based Citykart, has utilised 30 per cent of the funds raised in expanding its footprint and product range. Citykart will continue to offer exciting products to middle income consumers as per their fashion preferences. The aim is to tap untapped retail opportunities by opening modern retail stores across various small towns and cities of India and strengthen its back-end operations.