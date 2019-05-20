Van Heusen adds another store in Mumbai

Van Heusen, India’s premium formal wear brand for men and women from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has launched a new store in Bandra, Mumbai. The upscale fashion store is the brand’s 16th store in Mumbai. Spread across 2,200 sq. ft., the store offers an array of wardrobe options for both men and women ranging from corporate suits to fashion jackets, casual work-wear to club wear and the right accessories to complete the look. Each product reflects modern styles, along with cutting edge innovation in fabric and technology.

The new store offers collections from Van Heusen’s sub-brands including VDot and Van Heusen sport. The VDot range is bold and expressive in its style and design. The Van Heusen Sport line is constructed with knits, stretchable fabric and blends of linen, making the ensembles breathable and refreshing, and the preferred choice for both office wear and beyond. The latest Innerwear, Athleisure and Loungewear for men and women are a collection of new and innovative products - bearing features for best-in-class comfort and fit.

Each product which has been crafted with high fashion and new age fabric is designed to offer a differentiated range to the various consumer segments. As part of the celebrations, Van Heusen introduced an exciting offer for its first 100 customers who can avail a special discount of Rs. 1,000 on purchase of Rs. 2,500 worth merchandise.