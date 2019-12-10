Van Heusen launches innovative suit collection for men

Van Heusen, India's premium fashion brand for men and women from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has launched the ‘7-in-1 Suit collection’, an innovative range of formalwear, in line with the lifestyle of the modern man. A unique concept, the collection allows flexibility to the wearer who can get seven different looks from a distinct suit combination- be it for a business meeting, evening soiree or even the trip down the aisle. Designed in a timeless fashion a complete ensemble from this range boasts of a blazer, a reversible waistcoat and not 1 but 2 knitted trousers that can be turned into seven different looks to keep the style game elevated.

With the launch of this bold and impactful range of occasion wear the brand is ready to refute the stereotype and stake a claim that a single classic suit can be donned more than just once during separate occasions, taking the fashion quotient to a new high. Van Heusen will have its patrons covered on what to wear and how to wear it again.

A high on style collection that encapsulates the spirit of the festive season with a contemporary twist this 7-in-1 Suit concept provides new freedom of movement for every occasion - whether business or ceremony. Featuring a repertoire of colours in warm earthy tones to colder shades of blue and stone, the collection highlights the dynamic transformation, efficiency and power.