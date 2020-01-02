Varana launches boutique at Gstaad Palace

Luxury artisan house Varana has launched a one-of-a-kind boutique within ski resort Gstaad Palace, ahead of the high ski season to showcase its edit of woven cashmere separates for winter.

Varana has transformed the Gstaad Palace’s alpine room to showcase its timeless silhouettes in an array of cosy, muted tones including cashmere roll neck cross ribbed cashmere jumpers, fringed cardigans and chunky cable scarfs.

The boutique itself has been designed to transport guests to the heart of India, paying homage to its heritage of Himalayan roots, where it sources its cashmere that it states is six times finer than a human hair.

As well as to highlight, how all of Varana’s cashmere garments are handwoven using artisanal knitting and dyeing techniques resulting in the soft and beautiful finish that Varana name has become synonymous with.

This opening at Gstaad Palace, which has become famous for hosting the rich and famous including Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Sophia Loren and Grace Kelly, marks the first of many planned boutiques by the brand within luxury resorts across 2020 and 2021, added Varana in a statement.

The move follows the success of their exclusive curated brand edit in 2019 for Hotel de Crillon in Paris and forthcoming capsule collection launch at Brenners Park in Baden-Baden.