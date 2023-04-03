Varley to open first European flagship in London

Athleisure brand Varley, founded by husband-and-wife duo Lara and Ben Mead in Los Angeles in 2015, is opening its first European store in London this summer.

Varley will open a 2,203-square-foot store on the King’s Road this summer to mark the first global flagship for the athleisure brand.

Located at 110-112 King’s Road, London, the store will sit alongside nearby new arrivals Lampoo, Reformation and Self-Portrait.

Commenting on the opening, Lara Mead said in a statement: “Opening our first store in Chelsea is an important moment for Varley. We wanted to make a statement about our commitment to being here in the UK, especially as the market for contemporary wear in the UK and Europe continues to grow.

“The store that we have taken is just beautiful, with the most amazing windows. Then there’s the fascinating history of the King’s Road – it is an amazing place to open our flagship.”

Varley has signed a five-year lease on the store with Cadogan and will offer its full range of classic, elevated and functional clothing for women. The brand’s contemporary collections, which include essentials, outdoorwear and activewear, are highly technical, crafted from patented technologies and self-made fabrics designed to enhance every workout.

Alongside showcasing the brand’s full collection, Varley said that shoppers can expect a programme of in-store events “inspired by an active lifestyle”.

James Stoll, director of asset management at Cadogan, added: “We look forward to welcoming Varley and its LA energy to the King’s Road. They will complement Cadogan’s growing portfolio of innovative retail brands seeking their first prime physical space to connect with their communities in strong neighbourhood locations.

“Their decision to open their first European store in Chelsea demonstrates the strength of the King’s Road as a vibrant shopping and lifestyle destination.”