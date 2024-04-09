Veja opens first in-house store cobbler in the US

French sustainable trainer brand Veja is opening its second location in New York City in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, today, April 9, featuring its first in-house cobbler in the US.

The new 2,300 square-foot space features original brick walls, concrete floors and wooden ceilings with wooden benches and plaster displays to showcase its collection of sneakers.

The store, located at 111 North 5th Street, also houses a cobbler as part of its ‘Clean, Repair and Collect’ strategy to offer customers the option to clean and repair their shoes and sneakers to extend their lifespan. The cobbler will repair sneakers and shoes from any brand.

The opening of a cobbler in the US follows Veja’s first standalone sneaker “repair temple” in Paris that opened in February, as well as cobbler stations in Berlin and Madrid. To date, Veja has repaired 20,000 shoes.