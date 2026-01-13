Vessi opens first US retail store

Canadian waterproof footwear and lifestyle brand Vessi, which rebranded last year to support its growth ambitions, has opened its first-ever retail store in the US.

The Vancouver-founded brand has opened its debut store at Bellevue Square in The Bellevue Collection, in Bellevue, Washington, a shopping centre featuring more than 200 retail stores with anchors Macy's and Nordstrom.

As the brand’s first permanent brick-and-mortar store in the US, the store houses its full footwear lineup, along with select outerwear, designed to showcase and experience Vessi's proprietary Dyma-tex waterproof technology and fit in person.

Andy Wang, co-founder and chief executive of Vessi, said in a statement: "Opening our first US store is an important step for the brand. The Pacific Northwest has always been a core market for us, and Bellevue is a natural place to bring the Vessi experience into a physical retail setting."

Founded in 2018, Vessi designs lightweight, everyday footwear built with its proprietary Dyma-tex waterproof knit technology. The company has sold more than two million pairs globally, with the Pacific Northwest representing one of its strongest customer regions.

It opened its first store in Metrotown, Vancouver, in 2022, and by the end of 2024, it had three permanent locations across Canada and a pop-up in the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Following its rebrand in 2025, it stated that it was "actively exploring key US cities" to expand its brand presence and growth.