Vince Camuto opens NYC Meatpacking pop-up

Vince Camuto is celebrating its new season with a pop-up shop in New York City’s Meatpacking District. “Invincible” is the title of the spring 2022 campaign. The new spring collection features bold colors, along with classic Vince Camuto silhouettes known for their comfort and versatility.

To celebrate the brand’s first-ever NYC pop-up shop, a launch event was held featuring A-list attendees. The temporary location also features what is now known as the VC Desert Oasis, designed with desert décor to transport customers to the brand’s spring campaign. LED screens project desert scenes and Insta-worthy moments throughout the store.

Customers can also virtually shop styles and partake in Invincible themed activations. Among the pop-up’s experiential offerings are masterclasses with fashion and lifestyle authorities. During the launch event, musician Rainsford gave a live concert.

“We are thrilled to unveil this collection that we hope will provide our customer with an undeniable sense of confidence,” said Camuto Group creative director of design, Melissa Lawrence, in a statement. “Vince Camuto has always been known for its commitment to craft and quality. We are inspired this season to celebrate classic artisans, using touches of handwork reimagined with modernity. The collection’s styles balance the comfortable world we have shifted into and the desire to step out again.”

The campaign imagery in the store intends to invoke confidence and self-expression. The desert theme comes into play as the campaign was shot in Joshua Tree California.

The footwear in the store hones in on three key trends. The first is an ode to life’s special moments, with style including stilettos adorned with metallic ankle wraps, mules detailed with two-tone chains, and elevated bags popped with lotus green and coral. The second trend evokes the mood of coastal visits and takes a more beachy and casual approach with wove espadrilles, flat jelly sandals in bright neon colors, and textured straw handbags. The third trend showcases styles grounded in all things natural. The assortment features cork and wood-look block heels, clogs, and neutral handbags embellished with flourishes. Price points for the styles range from 59 dollars to 198 dollars.

Image: BFA