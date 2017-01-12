Virat Kohli could be the new face of Puma

In early 2014, Virat Kohli signed a deal worth Rs 30 crores with Adidas, which came up for renewal recently, which Adidas decided against. Following the end of his three-year endorsement deal with Adidas, Indian cricket captain may tie up with sportswear brand Puma . After Kohli parted ways with Adidas amicably in November last year, highly placed sources confided that the cricketer was on the lookout for a sportswear sponsorship since then. At present, Kohli endorses 17 brands. Most of his brands are in sync with his personality.

While Puma has had a brand endorser in cricketer Yuvraj Singh since November 2011, the last few months has not seen much activity from the two. Apart from wearing Puma shoes, pads and gloves, the brand features also on Singh’s bat, considered the most prized asset in a sportswear deal.

Adidas meanwhile will continue to support cricket through its assets such as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and many other next-gen athletes. It will also continue to drive its key categories such as running, football, training and originals with even more focus and investments.