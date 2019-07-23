Virat Kohli to launch men’s innerwear range one8

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli will launch a new men’s innerwear range under his 'one8' brand in association with Artimas Fashions, a subsidiary of Lux Industries. One of the highest-paid sports celebrity in the country, Kohli has a Rs 110-crore deal with German sports and athleisure brand Puma for one8-branded appaewl, footwear and accessories. Some of the other products for which one8 has signed licensing agreements are fragrances, packaged water, flavoured and vitamin waters, and energy drinks.

One8 will initially launch two ranges under ‘Edge’ and ‘Game’, which include innerwear varieties and socks in the premium category. The company will invest Rs 15-20 crore in the next three years on one8 Innerwear. Of this, 20 per cent will be for capex and rest for working capital and brand-building. The products will initially be sold online. By next quarter the company aims to start physical retail. It plans to tap 15 thousand retailers in the top 70-80 cities in the next 12-14 months after which it plans to take the brand international in the coming years.