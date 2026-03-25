Vivobarefoot to open its first-ever US flagship store in New York City

British footwear brand Vivobarefoot is set to open its debut flagship store in the United States in New York City.

Located in the trendy neighborhood of SoHo, the new 1,500 square foot store will open in June 2026, months after the functional footwear brand opened its regional headquarters in the US in Austin, Texas.

The debut US flagship marks a key milestone in Vivobarefoot’s global expansion strategy. Co-founder and CEO Galahad Clark previously revealed to FashionUnited in an interview that while “the UK, US, and DACH remain its strongest markets”, the brand maintains a global outlook, targeting regions where consumers are “rethinking health, technology, and how they want to live.”

Exterior of Vivobarefoot London Store, Covent Garden Credits: Vivobarefoot

Vivobarefoot's debut SoHo flagship to feature its ReVivo program and VivoBiome preview

Vivobarefoot’s NYC flagship store will feature its signature biophilic, nature-led retail concept, which includes natural light and a plant-rich space, building on the format that the brand pioneered in its London and Bristol stores. Each aspect of the new store’s interior has been selected by the brand to help minimize its overall environmental impact, including renewable materials, modular fittings, and low-energy systems.

“My family has been making shoes for seven generations. Vivobarefoot began with a simple but uncomfortable truth: modern footwear is part of the problem, so we chose to do something about it,” said Galahad Clark, co-founder & CEO of Vivobarefoot, in a statement. “New Yorkers walk more than almost anyone on earth, yet most do so in shoes that disconnect them from the ground beneath them. This store is an invitation to reconnect, to rediscover what your feet are actually designed to do.”

Created to bring shoppers closer to nature, the upcoming SoHo flagship will offer Vivobarefoot’s full barefoot collection for adults and children, alongside foot scanning and movement analysis, one-on-one natural movement coaching, and access to the brand’s ReVivo programme, which provides repaired and reconditioned footwear and currently accounts for up to 15 percent of sales.

The NYC store will also house a VivoBiome preview area, which is designed to showcase the brand’s circular, made-to-measure footwear innovations and serve as a community hub, where events and workshops led by natural movement specialists will be hosted on a regular basis for shoppers and locals to connect.

“When you restore natural movement, you don’t just change how you walk, you change your relationship with your body, with your health, and ultimately with the planet,” added Clark. “We believe footwear can be regenerative. Free your feet, and the rest will follow.”

The upcoming Vivobarefoot flagship store in New York will open at 248 Lafayette Street in SoHo later this summer.