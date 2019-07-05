VOI Jeans plans more store openings across cities

VOI Jeans India is looking double its turnover by 2021 by expanding its presence in Tier II cities. VOI Jeans India is present in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Pune, Delhi, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Kolkata. Presently, the brand has 20 exclusive brand outlets in India. Of these 15 are company-owned and five are franchisee-owned. The plan is to open 20 more exclusive outlets in the next two years. About 25 per cent of the company’s turnover comes from Telangana. VOI Jeans has more than 100 shop-in-shops along with a presence on major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart. The offline business contributes 90 per cent of its sales while the remaining is from online.

The company wants to enter into more Lifestyle stores across India. Currently VOI is in ten stores and wants to go into another 50 or 60 stores in the next few years. It also wants to be present in Shoppers Stop, where it is not now present. VOI Jeans which opened in 2011 currently imports winter wear jackets, sweatshirts and foot wear. It makes men’s casual wear (jeans and shirts) in Bangalore and T-shirts in Tirupur through a contract manufacturing arrangement. This European brand’s strategy is to give high fashion products at affordable prices in India.