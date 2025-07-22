Vuori accelerates global expansion in China and South Korea

US performance lifestyle brand Vuori is accelerating its international expansion with new brick-and-mortar stores across Asia alongside an expansion of its digital footprint with a rollout of its e-commerce platform across Europe and Japan.

Vuori, launched in 2015 by Joe Kudla, founder and chief executive of the brand, has been growing its international community with its fabric-first approach to creating premium performance apparel and elevated everyday styles.

Currently, Vuori is available in more than 18 countries worldwide, and will surpass its 100-store milestone globally by the close of 2025, including locations in the US and the UK. By 2026, the brand will have a total of 15 stores outside the US as it continues to push forward with an international mindset.

This will include its first locations in Seoul, South Korea, in September through a franchise partner, followed by another debut location in Beijing, China, this October, as it continues to focus on adding retail stores in “top-tier cities” in a data-driven, phased market-entry strategy.

Andy Lawrence, senior vice president of international at Vuori, who joined the brand in 2021, said in a statement: “Vuori’s international growth has been patient, long-term focused, and designed to build brand equity across all key channels where our customer shops.

“We’re not chasing quick wins, we’re cultivating meaningful communities in high-potential markets. With our new stores in Beijing and Seoul, we're deepening our presence in key markets in Asia, while our digital expansion into key European and Asian countries allows us to test, learn, and scale in a way that’s responsive and efficient.”

Vuori spring/summer 2025 campaign starring the Gerber-Crawford family Credits: Vuori by Cass Bird

Vuori to open new stores in Seoul and Beijing this autumn

Alongside its physical retail growth, Vuori is also launching localised e-commerce platforms in 11 new countries, including Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, and Japan, as it looks to target a broader audience across Europe and Japan.

This follows successful store launches in London and Shanghai, and a “strong start” to wholesale in Japan and Europe, adds the brand.

“To date, we view international as something like a slingshot: pulled back to build strength before we accelerate and launch forward,” added Lawrence. “The foundational work we’re doing now is setting us up for quicker, sustainable acceleration in the years to come.

Vuori spring/summer 2025 campaign starring the Gerber-Crawford family Credits: Vuori by Cass Bird

Vuori’s continued international expansion follows the Southern Californian performance lifestyle brand announcing a partnership with the Gerber-Crawford family in May 2025, which tapped supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, alongside their model children Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber as ambassadors, as well as contributing to shaping Vuori as creative, strategic and financial partners.

The activewear brand also appointed Ashley Kechter its new global president earlier this month. Kechter joined the company from Fabletics, where she had served as global brand president for over two years.