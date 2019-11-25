Walt Disney’s Frozen collection launched in India

Pantaloon has launched a special Frozen collection for toddler and junior girls which includes printed joggers, leggings, sweatshirts and sweater dresses with interactive prints, fancy sequins and appliques and footwear featuring the film’s characters. Its new range for toddler and junior girls captures the movie’s essence and allows the little ones flaunt their favorite character merchandise.

The Walt Disney Co India has roped in 67 sponsors for its upcoming animated musical fantasy Frozen. These sponsors include a wide range of brands like toy retailer Hamleys, fashion brands Max and Reliance Trends, clothing chain Pantaloons and e-commerce company Flipkart. Like Pantaloon, toy and board game company Hasbro plans to introduce a range of dolls and playsets inspired by the two protagonists, Elsa and Anna while multinational conglomerate ITC has already launched a line of stationery products -- notebooks, geometry boxes and colouring sets based on the movie.