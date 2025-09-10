Watchfinder opens first US retail store in New York City

Richemont-owned pre-owned luxury watch specialist Watchfinder & Co., founded in the UK in 2002, has opened its first US retail store in SoHo’s Spring Street in New York City.

The debut US store is Watchfinder & Co.’s largest retail venture to date and aims to solidify its growing presence in the North American watch market, where it has seen double-digit growth year-on-year since it arrived in the US in 2020.

The 1,600-square-foot boutique houses the brand’s largest collection of pre-owned luxury watches in the US, featuring more than 600 authenticated timepieces, all of which have been inspected, authenticated, and prepared by Watchfinder's team of accredited watchmakers as part of its trademark 60-step authentication and preparation process. Key styles on offer include A. Lange and Söhne, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Omega, Panerai, Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tag Heuer and Vacheron Constantin.

Arjen van de Vall, chief executive at Watchfinder & Co., said in a statement: “Opening our first dedicated storefront in the United States is such an exciting landmark for Watchfinder & Co. and a momentous step in our growing international presence. The US has a long-standing appreciation for luxury watches and the heritage and craftsmanship that comes with it, and we are thrilled to be part of making this incredible world and the watches within it more accessible in the US for everyone, from enthusiasts to first-time buyers.

“Establishing a permanent home in New York City, one of the world’s most influential luxury destinations, will allow us to connect more meaningfully with our local customers and truly showcase the length and breadth of our first-class expertise, service and pre-owned watches - the staples we have become known for.”

Watchfinder has been at the forefront of the authenticated, pre-owned luxury watch market, buying, selling and part-exchanging pre-owned timepieces, since launching in 2002. In May 2018, the company was acquired by Richemont, and now has a global online presence alongside 17 showrooms and boutiques operating across eight markets.

The opening in New York City follows the pre-owned luxury watch specialist appointing red carpet stylist Ilaria Urbinati as its very first stylist in residence last month to boost the reach of its timepieces by offering trend-led capsule collections.