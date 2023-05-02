WGACA launches vintage resale pop-up dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld

Luxury pre-owned luxury and vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA) has opened a new shoppable retrospective dedicated to the career of Karl Lagerfeld in New York.

The new 5,000-square-foot Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective retail concept on Wooster Street in SoHo is open until June 4. It features vintage ready-to-wear designs and accessories sourced by WGACA, including archival pieces from the designer's time at Jean Patou, Fendi, Chloé, and his final chapter at Chanel.

The space will also offer pre-owned luxury and vintage ready-to-wear and accessories from luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Hermès, Prada and Rolex.

Image: WGACA; Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective campaign featuring Helena Christensen

The immersive large-scale installation, part of WGACA's 30th-anniversary programme, features iconic pieces styled on mannequins, mixed with hologram and video projections by Steven Sebring.

WGACA has also launched an exclusive 60-piece pre-loved apparel and accessory capsule collection from Karl Lagerfeld’s tenure at Chanel on Luxury Store at Amazon.

Previously, WGACA has sourced retrospectives for designers, including Gianni Versace and Norma Kamali.

