Whilespreading retail, Raisin signs Bhumi Pednekar as brand ambassador

The ethnic women’s wear brand Raisin stands for the new-age Indian girl, someone who is independent, looking for her freedom, fun yet traditional in her essence, and feels that this resonates with the actress completely. Raisin is currently expanding pan-India and is hoping that the popularity of Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar will boost its offline and online sales in coming months. It recently partnered multi-brand retail outlet Central to bring its products to a wider customer base across India.

Raisin was launched in August 2018 and currently sells in more than 160 stores across India. Raisin is set to position itself as a brand that provides modern women contemporary fusion wear that is not only exceptionally comfortable, but also stylish. Raisin offers clothing like dresses, kurtas and tunics. The brand represents the perfect blend of Indian culture and modern structure with designs created keeping in mind today’s modernity along with an ethnic touch incorporated surreally into pleasant shades, trendy prints and cosy fabrics. The brand aims to grow to more than 150 shop in shops and expand in Singapore, Canada and the United States of America. The brand also sells its products on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra and out of its own website.