Wildberries expands to Baltics

Business of Fashion has reported that Russia’s mass market fashion leader Wildberries has expanded to three Baltic states, including Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. This expands Wildberries to 14 countries outside of Russia.

Wildberries has been on a major expansion plan that has seen its business expand to Ukraine and Germany. The company is also beginning to dip its toes in the water in international markets including Israel and the United States.

Wildberries offers around 10 million SKUs from clothing, footwear, accessories, cosmetics, and perfume brands. In 2020, the company reportedly had a 6-billion-dollar turnover and export sales increased by 95 percent to 325 million dollars.