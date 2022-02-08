Wildberries sees 93 percent turnover

Russian e-tailer Wildberries has reported a turnover of 11 billion dollars for the year. The news was reported by Business of Fashion. In Q4 2021, sales on the platform amounted to 4 billion dollars, a 101 percent year-on-year rise.

Wildberries forecast has them set for a 236 million dollar profit by the end of fiscal year 2021. The company will use the profits to invest back into the company with new building complexes, customer service, and adding products.

Wildberries had 113 million users last year who purchased over 1 billion products. That’s an 81 percent increase from 2020. Clothing, shoes, and accessories made up most of this, accounting for 55 percent of sales.