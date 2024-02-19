Wolf & Badger opens new London flagship

UK multi-channel retailer Wolf & Badger, which offers ethical, unique and independent brands, has opened its new UK flagship store in Soho, London.

Wolf & Badger’s new 1,400-square-foot unit at 102 Berwick Street offers more than 100 independent and sustainable brands covering womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories, and homeware.

The space has been designed to “redefine the retail experience” and includes a dedicated pop-up space to host activations, a florist and plant shop, as well as a showroom for personal styling.

George Graham, co-founder of Wolf & Badger, said in a statement: “We are excited to have opened our Wolf & Badger flagship in the heart of the West End. Soho is a globally recognised destination and home to many leading fashion and lifestyle brands, complementing our offer of sustainable and ethically sourced products.

“This store marks a milestone moment for us as we expand our presence, and we look forward to embedding ourselves within the Carnaby and Soho community and encourage more visitors to shop responsibly.”

The opening follows the closure of its Coal Drops Yard store at King’s Cross on January 15 as part of its strategy “to connect ever more customers with ethical, unique and independent brands”.

Andrew Price, executive director at Shaftesbury Capital, added: “Wolf & Badger’s relocation to Soho is a sign of the strength of our portfolio, reaffirming the West End’s appeal and the opportunities we create for leading brands to thrive here.

“Wolf & Badger’s new store delivers a unique experience, fitting seamlessly with our tenants across Soho, and further demonstrates our role as the chosen destination for UK flagships and milestone sites for physical retail.”

Wolf & Badger new UK flagship store at 102 Berwick Street, London Credits: Shaftesbury Capital/Wolf & Badger

